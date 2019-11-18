RPS Parents sound off on final four rezoning plans

Plan X is also the most controversial, widely shuffling students at majority white and majority black schools, to be combined together. This proposal includes all school “pairings” or selecting several schools to shuffle together or combine. Ginter Park Elementary (K-2), Obama Elementary (K-2), and Holton Elementary (3-5) are paired. Carver Elementary (K-2) and Munford Elementary (3-5) are paired and students feed to Albert Hill Middle. Fox Elementary (K-3) and Cary Elementary (4-5) are paired and students feed to Binford Middle. Plan X also includes new redistricting lines on the Southside and in the East End.