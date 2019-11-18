Police searching for man who attempted to use counterfeit cash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are searching for a man who tried to buy a gaming system with counterfeit cash.
The attempted purchase happened at 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the GameStop in Hancock Village.
Police say a man tried to buy a gaming system, but the clerk checked the bill, discovering it was counterfeit.
The man then fled the scene in the direction of McDonald’s.
Police believe the same man was involved in a similar incident in Amelia County the same day. A second person was with him at that time.
Anyone with information about this crime or who the pictured man is should call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
