Police: At least 9 shot at backyard party in California

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley says that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead, during a party to watch a football game. (Source: Gray News)
November 18, 2019 at 12:29 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 12:29 AM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police say at least nine people were shot at party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting,” local media report.

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley says the shooting took place about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city’s southeast side.

Dooley says there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd.

Dooley tells the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.

There’s not an exact number on the people who died.

The TV stations report that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition.

No suspect is in custody.

