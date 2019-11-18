News to Know for Nov. 18: Deadly mass shooting; Man wanted for abduction; Some late-day showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines we’re following this Monday morning.
Still mostly cloudy and cool on Monday, with some late-day showers likely.
But don’t’ worry, we’re finally going to see some sun Tuesday-Thursday.
Four people were killed and six more wounded when “unknown suspects” sneaked into a backyard filled with people at a party in central California and fired into the crowd, police said.
The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on Fresno’s southeast side, where people were gathered to watch a football game, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said.
All the victims were Asian men ranging from ages 25 to 35, Reid said.
Amelia County deputies are searching for a man wanted on abduction and trespassing charges. Gary Stelly III, 27, may be in Amelia or Prince Edward Counties with a woman named Brittany Owen.
He might be driving a white 2012 Chevrolet pick-up with writing on the back. Anyone who knows where he is should call Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.
6 people are still recovering in the hospital after a tour bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64 on Afton mountain.
Officials say Sunday morning’s heavy fog and icy roads in nelson county caused a truck driver to lose control and rollover near the Augusta County line. Then, a charter bus slammed into it, splitting the tractor-trailer in half.
Twenty-nine people were taken to three different hospitals - 23 have been treated and released. Those still in the hospital are expected to be ok.
Richmond police are stepping up patrols near VCU after three armed robberies within 30 minutes - just blocks apart.
In all the robberies, the victims told police three men pulled up in a dark gray Mazda sedan, flashed a gun and took the victims’ wallets, cell phones and car keys.
Anyone with information on the crimes should call the police.
Drivers should expect major changes near the airport for the next few years.
People flying out of the airport should give themselves extra time to get there, especially during peak traffic times.
Today, we launched Season 2 of our history podcast “How We Got Here” - it highlights Virginia’s rich history, one week at a time.
In our first episode, you’ll learn why the Gettysburg address was barely a footnote in newspapers up and down the east coast. Plus, hear about the 400-year-old Thanksgiving tradition in Virginia that continues to this day. And why the Confederacy chose Richmond as its Capitol – so close to the Union stronghold of Washington, D.C.
The podcast is free on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and on our website.
