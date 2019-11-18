News to Know for Nov. 18: Deadly mass shooting; Man wanted for abduction; Some late-day showers

News to Know for Nov. 18
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 18, 2019 at 6:33 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 6:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines we’re following this Monday morning.

Some Late-Day Showers

Still mostly cloudy and cool on Monday, with some late-day showers likely.

Cloudy and cool Monday, with late-day showers

But don’t’ worry, we’re finally going to see some sun Tuesday-Thursday.

Mass Shooting in California

Four people were killed and six more wounded when “unknown suspects” sneaked into a backyard filled with people at a party in central California and fired into the crowd, police said.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on Fresno’s southeast side, where people were gathered to watch a football game, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Police: 4 fatally shot at family gathering in California

All the victims were Asian men ranging from ages 25 to 35, Reid said.

Wanted Man

Amelia County deputies are searching for a man wanted on abduction and trespassing charges. Gary Stelly III, 27, may be in Amelia or Prince Edward Counties with a woman named Brittany Owen.

Gary Stelly III, 27, is wanted on abduction and trespassing charges.
Gary Stelly III, 27, is wanted on abduction and trespassing charges. (Source: Amelia County Sheriff's Office)

He might be driving a white 2012 Chevrolet pick-up with writing on the back. Anyone who knows where he is should call Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

Virginia Bus, Tractor-Trailer Crash

6 people are still recovering in the hospital after a tour bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64 on Afton mountain.

Officials say Sunday morning’s heavy fog and icy roads in nelson county caused a truck driver to lose control and rollover near the Augusta County line. Then, a charter bus slammed into it, splitting the tractor-trailer in half.

Augusta County Fire-Rescue responded this morning to an accident on I-64/Afton Mountain involving a tractor-trailer and...

Posted by Augusta County VA on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Twenty-nine people were taken to three different hospitals - 23 have been treated and released. Those still in the hospital are expected to be ok.

Three VCU Robberies

Richmond police are stepping up patrols near VCU after three armed robberies within 30 minutes - just blocks apart.

According to police, the robberies happened late Friday night on Floyd Avenue, Birch at West Franklin Streets and Morries at West Cary Streets.
According to police, the robberies happened late Friday night on Floyd Avenue, Birch at West Franklin Streets and Morries at West Cary Streets. (Source: NBC12)

In all the robberies, the victims told police three men pulled up in a dark gray Mazda sedan, flashed a gun and took the victims’ wallets, cell phones and car keys.

Anyone with information on the crimes should call the police.

Airport Drive Construction

Drivers should expect major changes near the airport for the next few years.

VDOT is replacing the bridges of I-64, prompting several traffic changes near Richmond International Airport.

Loops B and D will be removed. New, signalized median crossovers will be constructed on Airport Drive (Source: VDOT)
Loops B and D will be removed. New, signalized median crossovers will be constructed on Airport Drive (Source: VDOT) (Source: VDOT)

People flying out of the airport should give themselves extra time to get there, especially during peak traffic times.

Our Podcast Returns

Today, we launched Season 2 of our history podcast “How We Got Here” - it highlights Virginia’s rich history, one week at a time.

In our first episode, you’ll learn why the Gettysburg address was barely a footnote in newspapers up and down the east coast. Plus, hear about the 400-year-old Thanksgiving tradition in Virginia that continues to this day. And why the Confederacy chose Richmond as its Capitol – so close to the Union stronghold of Washington, D.C.

The podcast is free on Apple podcasts, Spotify, and on our website.

Final Thought

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.