Man fighting for life after shooting on Richmond’s southside
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 17, 2019 at 7:48 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 7:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after Richmond Police say he was shot on the city’s southside, earlier this evening.

Police say at about 5:19 p.m., officers were called to the 3,300 block of Mike Road for a report of a shooting.

Officers found the victim, a man in his late 40’s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. It’s anonymous.

