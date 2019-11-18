Man fighting for life after shooting on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is fighting for his life after Richmond Police say he was shot on the city’s southside, earlier this evening.
Police say at about 5:19 p.m., officers were called to the 3,300 block of Mike Road for a report of a shooting.
Officers found the victim, a man in his late 40’s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. It’s anonymous.
