The great debate! Turkey vs. ham on Thanksgiving Day

(WWBT) - Does a ham make the cut for your Thanksgiving menu?
I don’t know about you all but right next to our deep-fried turkey sits a Virginia ham on Thanksgiving Day. It has become a staple in our family in recent years and it isn’t a Thanksgiving feast without that pineapple glazed ham on the table.
As some may know Virginia hams are prized for their sweetness.
Fun fact: The most widely known hams across the country are from Smithfield, Virginia, which are processed from hogs fattened on acorns, nuts, and corn.
I’m not saying ham will replace the staple turkey at Thanksgiving dinner but it definitely has a place.
Try my pineapple-glazed ham recipe:
Ingredients
- 1 6-10 pound cooked bone-in ham
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 8- ounce can crushed pineapple with juice
- Pineapple slices (canned or fresh)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 2 teaspoons corn starch
- toothpicks
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Place ham in roasting pan and cook for 90 minutes.
- While ham is cooking, prepare the glaze in a sauce pan over medium heat whisk together brown sugar, pineapple, orange juice, salt and dijon mustard. Bring to a boil.
- Whisk together orange juice and corn starch until dissolved. Stir into brown sugar mixture until thickened, reduce heat to a simmer.
- Pour glaze over ham, place pineapple slices over ham with toothpicks, cook another 15 minutes, then serve.
