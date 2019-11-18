Forecast: Cloudy and cool Monday, with late-day showers; some sun Tuesday-Thursday

By Andrew Freiden | November 18, 2019 at 6:05 AM EST - Updated November 18 at 6:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Still mostly cloudy and cool on Monday, with some late-day showers likely.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Monday evening. Best chance from 4-9pm. Rain likely LESS than 1/4″. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid and upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible during the evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible, especially early in the day. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

