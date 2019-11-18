Driver killed after running off Midlothian Turnpike, hitting two parked cars

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash off Midlothian Turnpike, just before 6:30 Sunday evening.
Police said the driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was heading east on the 9,600 block of Midlothian Turnpike, when he ran off the road, struck a fire hydrant and two parked vehicles.
The driver was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two other passengers had minor injuries.
The driver’s name is being withheld until his closest family members are notified.
Anyone with information on this crash should contact Chesterfield County Police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.