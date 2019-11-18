3 armed robberies reported near VCU within 30 minutes of each other

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are stepping up patrols near VCU after three armed robberies within 30 minutes - just blocks apart.
According to police, the robberies happened late Friday night on Floyd Avenue, Birch at West Franklin Streets and Morries at West Cary Streets.
In all the robberies, the victims told police three men pulled up in a dark gray Mazda sedan, flashed a gun and took the victims’ wallets, cell phones and car keys.
The men have not been identified or arrested.
Anyone with information on the crimes should call the police.
