Apps to help with your holiday shopping

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The busiest shopping season of the year is almost here! Are you ready? You shouldn’t only be giving your wallet a workout-- make sure your smart phones are loaded with the best shopping apps.
First there are two things you need to download and add to you computer if you like to online shop this time of year.
It used to be called Camel Camel Camel--now it’s known as the camelizer. You add it to your computer and it helps you track the highest and lowest prices of an item. That way you know when the item you are eyeing is truly a good deal.
Also add Honey browser to your computer. This one sends you an alert right away if you’re about to buy something and there’s a BETTER price at another store.
Shop Savvy is an app for your smartphone. You scan the barcode of the item you want to buy and it will tell you if there’s another store with a better price.
And Kim Palmer-- with the financial website NerdWallet says good ole’ fashioned price matching is a great option. "A lot of big stores will say if you see the item lower elsewhere will match that price so save your receipt,” says Palmer.
Walmart and Target both price-matching so it never hurts to look up an Amazon price as well. And, many stores will match online prices. It never hurts to go to the customer service counter and ask.
