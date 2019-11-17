Crash involving bus, tractor-trailer shuts down I-64 near Afton Mountain; numerous injuries reported

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 64 is shut down in both directions near the top of Afton Mountain due to a commercial bus and tractor-trailer crash, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash happened at mile marker 100 around 4:30 a.m.
According to State Police, at least four people have been transported to Augusta Medical and several others have been taken to UVA Medical Center. Initial reports indicated a mass-casualty event, but Virginia State Police say there are no confirmed fatalities.
Dozens of crews are on the scene. They are coping with messy conditions; it is wet and icy near the top of the mountain.
VDOT has both the east and westbound lanes closed. Drivers should use Route 250 as a detour, but due to a height restriction on Rt. 250, any commercial vehicles should not take that route.
At this point, it's unclear when the highway might reopen to traffic.
