Officers need help to locate the suspect(s) who punctured the tires on 9 vehicles belonging to students at James River HS. The cars were parked on Riverton Ridge Dr. 11/15/19 8:00-11:30 a.m. Call 804-748-0660 w/ info. @CCPDVa @8NEWS @CrimeSolversCCH @CBS6 @NBC12 @ccpsinfo pic.twitter.com/XILCseYvXY