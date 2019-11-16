On This Day: Big business helps Richmond become the capital of the Confederacy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history in 1861, the fifth session of the provisional Confederate Congress met in Richmond.
It was a meeting that would have likely been held in the former capital of Montgomery, Alabama, if not for big business in Richmond - including Tredegar.
The Ironworks is part of the reason the confederacy chose Richmond as its new capital in May 1861. While it seemed uncomfortably close to the union’s capital of Washington D.C., Richmond was chosen because of its many industries.
