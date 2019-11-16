Police search for missing woman, three young children

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are searching for a woman who disappeared with her three young children.
Crystal Knigge, 28, was last heard from around 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. Police say it’s possible her three children - 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Bryce and 5-year-old Laurel - are with her.
Anyone with information about Crystal Knigge and her children should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
