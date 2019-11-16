Police investigating after 35-year-old man killed in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating after a 35-year-old man was killed on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Atlantic Street just before 4:30 p.m. for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Earl Thomas Osborne, 35, of Hopewell. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Osborne’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or CrimeSolvers at (804) 541-2202.
