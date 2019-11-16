Marine Corps lists Va. murder suspect as deserter

CAMP LEJEUNE, NC (WDBJ7) - The US Marine Corps has issued a statement about a man wanted out of Franklin County for killing his mother's boyfriend, saying he is officially listed as a deserter.
22-year-old Corporal Michael Brown of Roanoke is listed as a combat engineer with the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force.
According to a representative from the Marine Corps, Brown did not show up to perform his duties on Oct. 24th. The next day he was listed as absent without authorization. It was not until Nov. 10th, the day after Rodney Brown was killed in Franklin County, that the Marine Corps listed Michael Brown as a deserter.
The representative from the Marine Corps said that on Nov. 10th they were able to determine that Brown did not intend on returning to Camp Lejeune.
Medals and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
His present duty station is Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and while he is still listed as active duty, he is also under deserter status.
His formal military education includes Basic Combat Engineer, Marine Combat Training and Marine Recruit Training.
The USMC released this statement before Brown was declared a deserter:
"On November 9, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department notified 8th Engineer Support Battalion that Cpl. Michael A. Brown is a person of interest in an ongoing death investigation.
"Brown failed to report to his place of duty on October 24, and his status was recorded as absent without authorization (UA) by his unit twenty-four hours later on October 25. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.
"Brown is a member of 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary force.
"2nd Marine Logistics Group is aware of the situation pertaining to Cpl. Michael A. Brown and has been informed that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is assisting with the investigation.
“The Marine Corps and 2nd Marine Logistics Group do not tolerate any actions inconsistent with the Marine Corps core values of honor, courage, and commitment. 2nd Marine Logistics Group takes this matter seriously and will provide additional releasable information as it becomes available."
