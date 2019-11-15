Your Black Friday shopping outlook for 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One in 5 holiday shoppers has already completed most of their shopping. That’s according to our partners at the financial website NerdWallet.
NerdWallet’s new study finds that Americans did that early shopping during mid-summer sales, like Amazon Prime day. Despite this, 71% of Americans still plan to shop on Nov. 29, according to NerdWallet’s study.
60% though, say they will just shop online and have their purchases delivered. That doesn’t you won’t find crowds in the brick and mortars. Though fewer stores are opening on the actual holiday - Thanksgiving - you will still have some places to go, including Best Buy, Khol’s, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond and Belk to name a few.
It’s the time of year people often go into credit card debt - so our last reminder - stick to your budgets as much as possible. And do your research before you head out the door.
Start looking at those black Friday ads now so you can price compare.
