State police searching for driver who fled hospital after deadly crash

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a driver who fled after a deadly crash early Friday in Culpeper County.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened on Route 522 at 12:20 a.m. near Route 641.
“A 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Rte. 522 when the driver lost control, crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2007 Saturn ION that was in the southbound turning lane,” state police said in a news release.
The driver of the Ford, 38-year-old Earl J. Nicholson Jr., suffered serious injuries and was transported from the scene, but he walked away from the ambulance when he arrived at the hospital.
Nicholson is from Fredericksburg.
The driver of the Saturn, Pamela J. Mozingo, 54, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Two male passengers in the Saturn were flown to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholson is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at #77 or 540-829-7766.
