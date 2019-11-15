RPD chief reflects on father’s legacy at 40th anniversary of volunteer organization he started

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday, the Richmond Police Department celebrated the 40th anniversary of a vital group of their operations known as the Neighborhood Association of Officers (NAO) at RPD headquarters. NAO is made up completely of volunteers and has been around since 1979.
It’s main objective is to assist Richmond police during traffic stops, first aid situation and special events in the city that could keep officers from responding to larger emergencies.
“It makes you feel good. It makes you feel like an important part of the community and the city,” said NAO volunteer Herman Anderson.
“Clearly it’s a program that means a lot to me personally, not only because of what they do, the level of effort they put forward every single day,” said Police Chief Will Smith.
But as the police department celebrated, Smith couldn’t help but reflect on a photo that resurfaced during the event that sent him all the way back to his childhood.
The photo depicted his father Lieutenant S. Smith standing alongside the very first NAO class in 1979, which he oversaw. It’s the same spot Smith stood in for the latest NAO photo 40 years later.
“He created the NAO program in 1979 and I remember him very clearly coming home working on the design of the uniform working on the hats,” said Smith. “It was something he was very proud of as an officer. He had been given that task and the amount of work they did at that time was unprecedented and continues to be unprecedented some 40 years later.”
It’s a legacy that Smith says he’s proud to continue to uphold.
“My father taught me how to talk to people, how to treat people, how to be respectful - those are the lasting legacies that he certainly ingrained in me that I try to push every single day," said Smith.
Mayor Levar Stoney was also at the celebration and gave a speech recognizing the volunteers for their years of continued service.
