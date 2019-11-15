Richmond Marathon: A heart of perseverance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A decade after undergoing triple bypass surgery, a Henrico County man is about to toe the line for his third marathon this weekend.
“When people tell me I can’t do something, that’s when I really say, well yes I can," said Brian Kelmar.
He was told in 2009 that he had 90% blockage in three of his arteries.
After surgery, he began to get active.
“I can either live with it and just sit on the couch or do something about it, so I said I’m going to go do something about it and get over this, and I have and I haven’t had any issues since I started running," Kelmar said.
“He told me I’m actually his only patient that he’s ever had that’s been able to run a marathon after heart surgery.”
Kelmar says a decade after the surgery, he’s never felt better and hopes other never put limitations on themselves through life’s obstacles.
“Just because you have setbacks in your health or you have disabilities or whatever it is you need to overcome, if you put your mind to it, you can do it," he said.
