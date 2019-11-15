Rep. McEachin returns to Washington after illness

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Don McEachin is back on Capitol Hill and says he plans to run in 2020 despite recent health problems.
The Richmond Democrat, 58, has been away from Washington for about three months as he recovered from surgeries he underwent in August.
“I am excited to be back in Washington at work for my constituents,” he said in a statement Thursday. “I am still recovering, but getting stronger every day. Moving forward, I will be working hard to do my job while keeping my doctors happy with my recovery.”
The Washington Post reported that McEachin underwent two surgeries on Aug. 15 and Aug. 29. His office has not said what specific health problem the surgeries were meant to address; McEachin has suffered from cancer and other medical problems in recent years.
He plans to run for another term.
