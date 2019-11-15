Police search for woman who used stolen credit card to buy thousands of dollars of merchandise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a woman who they say used a stolen credit card over the summer to buy thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
The card was stolen on Aug. 20 and used at several Richmond stores that day to purchase more than $5,000 worth of items.
“The woman who used the card may not have known it was stolen,” said Third Precinct Property Crimes Detective M. Williams. “We would like to speak with her to determine how she came to be in possession of the card.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-1007 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
