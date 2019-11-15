Police pull woman from burning vehicle following crash

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Farmville pulled a woman from her vehicle following a fiery crash on Friday.
The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of E. Third Street.
When the first officer arrived, the car was already consumed in fire and heavy smoke. An unconscious 57-year-old woman was found in the driver’s seat. The officer quickly cut her seat belt and began removing her.
The officer was assisted in getting her away from the fire by another officer and two citizens.
Police say the woman was flown to VCU Medical Center in critical condition.
