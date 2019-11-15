20,000 people expected to participate in this year’s Richmond Marathon activities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The countdown is on for one of the biggest races in this area - the Richmond Marathon!
“So much excitement about running year-round in Richmond sort of all cultivates this weekend in Richmond,” said Sports Backers Communications Manager, Pete Woody.
Each year since the Richmond Marathon started, it’s grown and brought in people from roughly 15 different countries around the world.
“There’s probably close to 20,000 people combined running all three races,” said Woody.
And the excitement is in the air for a good reason, the marathon treats runners to a unique and unforgettable tour of RVA.
“It’s really scenic you see a lot of great neighborhoods, you start downtown you go through Northside, then you go through Riverside Drive, then you go through Forest Hill, you then go through the Fan; you go through all the great neighborhoods that people think about when they think of Richmond," said Woody.
Along with providing a memorable running experience, the race also brings people together like Cheryl and Richard Ware, who met while training back in 2006.
“Ended up not seeing each other again until the following fall, when we ended up on the same team, and that’s when we had so many, multiple Cheryls and I had to ask her if she was the Cheryl with the Boston hat on,” said now husband, Richard Ware.
The two are now married and continue to run marathons together.
While everyone experiences the race in a different way, Sports Backers say everyone is so supportive of each other’s goals and pushes each other to the finish line.
“Once you get out there on race day and you feel the crowd, you feel the energy and you feel the support,” said Woody “It’s really about the experience that we’re able to put on that Richmond is able to put on being a great host and I think that’s what keeps people coming back each year.”
Race time is expected to be 7:45 a.m. sharp on Nov. 16.
No parking zones start Friday morning at 8 a.m and will last until 8 p.m. Saturday night.
