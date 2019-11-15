Participants graduate from Hopewell drug recovery program with fresh start on life

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Refuge Recovery Center held its graduation Thursday in Hopewell. It’s the culmination of a nine-month program to help those who have been arrested on drug charges and those who have battled an addiction to now get a fresh start at life.
With the ongoing opioid epidemic, and Hopewell has certainly seen its share of cases, this community is coming together to show the odds can be overcome.
“We know the thief in this room is addiction. Addiction has come to steal your families. It’s come to steal your future. It’s come to steal your freedom,” Pastor Thurman Collier told the crowd.
Listening intently from the front row is 30-year-old Joshua Asbury and a few of the people he’s been working closely with.
"This is the best feeling in the world man for real,” he said.
He’s graduating from the City of Refuge’s addiction recovery program.
"I’ve been battling this for 15 years,” he said speaking of his battle with pain pills and heroin. “OD’d twice. Thank God, I came back both times.” He’s spent six months in jail. He’s not alone.
"I actually came out of the streets. I came right out of rehab to City of Refuge,” Kim Nicely said.
She met peer counselors - people who have also battled addiction - who became her support system.
"I felt like I wanted to use again but I didn’t. Jennifer got me through it that day,” Nicely added.
"We teach them if they're not working on something, something is working on them,” Lewis said.
They worked on an intensive nine-month training, five days a week - learning coping skills, how to control anger, avoiding a relapse. It paid off Thursday as 11 participants completed the program.
"None of our graduates have returned back to incarceration so far,” Lewis said.
Because when you decide to take control of your life, the benefits become better than the past.
"I can’t live that life no more,” Asbury said.
"Now they got a family. They’ve got a unit. They bond together and they take that with them when they go,” Lewis said.
Organizers will continue to keep in touch with those who have finished the program as they prepare to welcome a new round of graduates come May.
