News to Know for Nov. 15: Water main break on Broad; murder arrest; marathon weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - You’ve made it through a much colder than average week ... and it’s going to stay cold!
And speaking of cold, it’s going to be chilly and breezy for marathon runners this weekend.
The race is going to impact residents throughout Richmond with no parking areas and road closures that start on Friday.
A suspect is in custody following the shooting death of a 20-year-old in Petersburg.
Marvin Wilkins Jr., 20, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder.
Officers say he shot 20-year-old Brandson Williams hours earlier on Lincoln Street.
A portion of West Broad Street is still closed due to a water main break in Henrico.
The right westbound lane of West Broad Street in the area of Emerywood Parkway and Bethlehem Road is closed.
There’s currently no information on when the lane will reopen.
A Chesterfield man has been given two life sentences plus 43 years in the killing of his estranged wife’s boyfriend.
Joshua Federico had previously been found guilty of killing Lawrence Howell, as well as attempting to murder his estranged wife, Sarah Federico, at Howell and Sarah Federico’s home on Second Branch Road.
He was arrested after a manhunt and charged with murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The House will hear from a singular witness Friday in the Trump impeachment hearings: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president’s allies in a “smear” campaign now central to the inquiry.
The career diplomat, who served both Republican and Democratic presidents, is expected to relay her striking story of being suddenly recalled by Donald Trump and told to “watch my back” in a swiftly developing series of events that sounded alarms about the White House’s shadow foreign policy.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett let his emotions get the best of him in a heated play with just seconds left against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It started when Steelers QB Mason Rudolph attempted to pull off Garrett’s helmet.
It ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet, and hitting him in the head with it.
“If people were possessed by reason, running marathons would never work. But we are not creatures of reason. We are creatures of passion.” - Noel Carroll
