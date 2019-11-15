Lottery Richmond ‘Hamilton’ shows starts Nov. 17

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready “Hamilton” fans! The national tour of the hit Broadway musical is coming to Richmond as part of the 2019-2020 Broadway in Richmond series.
Tickets for “Hamilton” are on sale and are available in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office and at BroadwayInRichmond.com. There is a limit of eight tickets person household.
A digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets was announced on Oct. 29. There will 40 tickets sold for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Here is how to enter the lottery:
- Use the official app for “HAMILTON”, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
- You can also visit the website to register.
- The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.
- Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12-4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
- No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
- Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
- Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
- Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
- Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.
- All times listed are in eastern time zone.
To enter the lottery, you must also be 18 years or older and have a non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.
Long lines greeted ticket goers starting Thursday night into Friday morning as tickets went on sale:
Tickets range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.
Performances will be Nov. 19 - Dec. 8, 2019.
