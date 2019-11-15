Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

(WWBT) - Grab the cocoa, popcorn and your favorite Hallmark Christmas movie-watching blanket - oh, and don’t miss your chance to make $1,000 while doing watching them!
CenturyLink is paying the ultimate Hallmark Christmas movie lover $1,000 to watch 24 movies in 12 days all while documenting the experience on social media.
Here is what they are looking for in the perfect candidate:
- “Rule #1: You don’t like Christmas—you love it.”
- “Rule #2: You must be over 18-years-old and be a US resident.”
- “Rule #3: You know how to work the Gram, Twitter, or Facebook. We want someone who’s willing to document their Hallmark marathon with their followers.”
If you win, CenturyLink will also hook you up with the ultimate Hallmark binge-watching package.
- Streaming service subscription
- Packet of hot cocoa
- Box of Christmas cookies
- String of fairy lights
- Mini Christmas tree
- More Hallmark swag than you could ever need
If this job sounds like the perfect way to spend the holidays, apply here.
