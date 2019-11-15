Forecast: Coastal storm brings big impacts on the bay this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ll stay below average through the weekend with big impacts from waves, water, and wind along the Bay.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a few showers south and east of Richmond, Mostly Cloudy and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Cold Richmond Marathon morning. Brisk north wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25mph. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. Coastal flooding and big winds on the bay.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. Coastal flooding and big winds on the bay.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
