Field Day of the Past organizers look for new venue

ROCKVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - After nearly 30 years of events, organizers with Field Day of the Past say 2020 is the final year for the festival at its Rockville location.
“Field Day’s lease on the present property has ended,” said Rockville-Centerville Steam & Gas Historical Association President Joseph Liesfeld. “In addition, real estate taxes have risen to such an extent that it is no longer financially feasible for us to remain in this location. As we prepare for the 2020 show, we will be seeking a new home for the future.”
The event draws thousands of people to Rockville every year and “mixes the warm, down-home atmosphere of the county fairs of yesteryear with exhibits and displays of museum quality,” according to its Facebook page.
The group said in a news release on Thursday that more than 31 permanent structures currently stand on the Field Day of the Past show grounds including a stave mill, cotton gin, metal working shop, canning kitchen, an old voting precinct house, two corn cribs, a tobacco barn, a windmill, water towers, the Bill’s Barbecue Display and a diesel engine building.
Liesfeld says the 2020 Field Day of the Past will be a commemorative show to celebrate past members and volunteers, and to bring back older attractions.
“We want to make this a show to remember,” he said.
The group says it is reaching for a new home and will undergo a “massive fundraising campaign” to help find a new home.
Donations can be made payable to “Field Day of the Past” and mailed to P.O. Box 29643, Richmond, VA 23242.
The group says it has raised almost $1 million over the years for other nonprofit organizations.
