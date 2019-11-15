Feds won’t charge officers in Virginia motorist’s death

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors won’t file criminal charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who fatally shot an unarmed motorist after a chase on a northern Virginia parkway two years ago.
The Justice Department announced Thursday it found insufficient evidence to bring charges in the death of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean.
Officers Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya fired multiple times at Ghaisar after a chase on the George Washington Parkway in November 2017. Dashcam video released by local police shows Ghaisar leading officers on a chase and stopping multiple times, only to drive off when officers approached with guns drawn. Officers opened fire after Ghaisar stopped a third time and again began maneuvering past officers.
Ghaisar’s family has criticized the drawn-out investigation. Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia said the Justice Department’s investigation has failed the community.
