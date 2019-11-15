Altria Theater launches app service for patrons to use closed-captioning during performances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Altria Theater has launched a new app service that allows patrons to use closed captioning in real-time during performances.
The app, GalaPro, allows theatergoers to use their phone to get real-time closed captioning. Patrons who already use the assistive listening system will also be able to enhance their experience through the app.
Users can customize the settings of the size, color and brightness of their device through the app.
For patrons who do not have a smartphone, Altria Theater is making devices available to check out at no additional cost.
GalaPro is used in many Broadway theaters.
