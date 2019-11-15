’Alice In Wonderland’ show to benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first annual cirque production of “Alice In Wonderland” will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
The show is produced by SOUL Aerial & Performing Arts Center and is scheduled to be performed on Dec. 13 and 14 at the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center.
The annual event is offered to all local school and homeschooled children as an educational performance to include lesson plans for teachers, which meet Virginia’s SOLs.
Tickets are on sale now. Tickets for Friday’s school performance are $15 and tickets for Saturday’s Gala performance with reception are $50 for adults and $25 for children.
