18-year-old woman quickly arrested after armed robbery at 7-Eleven

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says an 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday morning after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven.
Police say Trinity Keffer entered the store at 6501 Ironbridge Road around 3:45 a.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money.
When she fled the store, police say the clerk was able to get the license plate information from Keffer’s vehicle.
A short time later, Keffer’s vehicle was spotted and she was arrested.
Keffer faces charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
