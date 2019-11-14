18-year-old woman quickly arrested after armed robbery at 7-Eleven

18-year-old woman quickly arrested after armed robbery at 7-Eleven
Trinity Keffer faces multiple charges after an armed robbery on Nov. 14. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 14, 2019 at 7:55 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 8:44 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says an 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday morning after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven.

Police say Trinity Keffer entered the store at 6501 Ironbridge Road around 3:45 a.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money.

When she fled the store, police say the clerk was able to get the license plate information from Keffer’s vehicle.

A short time later, Keffer’s vehicle was spotted and she was arrested.

Keffer faces charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, wearing a mask in a public place and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.