Wawa celebrates new Henrico store with free coffee for 4 days

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Wawa is opening a new store Thursday and will offer free coffee at that location through Nov. 18.
The store at 9100 Three Chopt Road opens at 8 a.m. and will include live music from Freeman High School leading up to the official ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m.
The Wawa Foundation will present a $30,000 grant to Special Olympics Virginia to support the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
“At Wawa we recognize that our customers lives move at a rapid pace, and whenever we open new stores, it is our goal to deliver our unique brand of convenience in a way that fits our customers busy lives and is attuned to their specific tastes,” said Adam Schall, senior director of store operations.
The free coffee offer is available only at the new store.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.