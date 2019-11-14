Verlander earns second career Cy Young Award

HOUSTON, TX (WWBT) - Goochland native Justin Verlander took home his second career American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, becoming just the 20th pitcher in Major League history to win the honor multiple times.
Verlander received 17 first place votes, ahead of teammate Garrett Cole’s 13, to win his second honor. He also won the award back in 2011 while pitching for the Tigers, winning American League MVP honors that same season. The eight years between Cy Young wins is the longest span in the history of the award, and Verlander finished runner-up three times during that span.
The 14 year veteran finished 2019 with a 21-6 record, a 2.58 ERA and 300 strikeouts. He led the league in wins and innings pitched and finished second behind Cole in ERA and strikeouts.
The local product also set some impressive career marks during the 2019 campaign. He became just the 18th pitcher in history to strike out 3,000 batters, and just the sixth pitcher ever to throw three career no-hitters. Verlander and Don Newcombe are the only players to win Rookie of the Year, MVP and the Cy Young Award.
The Mets’ Jacob DeGrom won the National League Cy Young Award for the second straight season.
