Science Museum of Virginia will host 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For train enthusiasts, the museum will show miniature train models that travel through different scenery and landscape themed towns during its 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show.
Guests can take a tour of vintage train cars, which are only open to the public once a year.
The Teddy Bear Express will also offer trackless train rides throughout the museum.
There will be a special exhibit titled “All Aboard!”, which displays photographs and artifacts showing Richmond’s booming train station from 1919-1975.
The three-day event will take place from Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 from 9:30 a.m to 5 p.m.
To see a detailed schedule of activities click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.