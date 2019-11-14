Science Museum of Virginia will host 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show

Model Railroad Show (Source: Science Museum of Virginia)
By Adrianna Hargrove | November 13, 2019 at 7:28 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 7:28 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For train enthusiasts, the museum will show miniature train models that travel through different scenery and landscape themed towns during its 42nd Annual Model Railroad Show.

Guests can take a tour of vintage train cars, which are only open to the public once a year.

The Teddy Bear Express will also offer trackless train rides throughout the museum.

There will be a special exhibit titled “All Aboard!”, which displays photographs and artifacts showing Richmond’s booming train station from 1919-1975.

The three-day event will take place from Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 from 9:30 a.m to 5 p.m.

