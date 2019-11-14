Richmond Schools launches new crossing guard program to keep students safe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools, in partnership with Richmond City Safe Routes to Schools, has launched a new crossing guard program aimed at making students and parents feel safe when they come and go from school.
The program places crossing guards at 11 schools and three new schools in the upcoming school year - that number is based on how many students walk to and from school.
“While the focus is on the safety of our students and families, we are also very intentional about creating safe and loving school environments through this pilot,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras in a press release. “Each crossing guard from the program works at that school, so they are already familiar with the school community, which empowers them to continue to build on their relationships with students and families.”
The program will include training, supplies, uniforms and a stipend for each crossing guard.
“We’re so excited about this program because it creates safe routes for our families and it builds community and a culture of love and safety for RPS students,” said Tara FitzPatrick, Safe Routes to School Coordinator with Greater Richmond Fit4Kids in a press release. “It is our hope to see this program grow in the coming years and for even more students to enjoy walking and biking to school each day.”
Outside of this program, Richmond City Safe Routes to Schools also organizes the RPS Walk to School Day and the RPS Bike to School Day, encouraging families and communities to make walking and biking to school a safe and convenient activity.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.