Police need help identifying man who stole purse from vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for help identifying a man they believe stole a purse from a vehicle in October.
The crime happened between 9:45 and 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 in the 2600 block of Strollers Lane.
Police say the man pictured broke the passenger window of a vehicle and took the purse.
The man then used the credit card at a grocery store in the 3500 block of West Cary Street.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call 804-646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
