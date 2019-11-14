Philip Morris launching cigarette alternative in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for an alternative to smoking cigarettes, Philip Morris USA of the Altria Group is launching the second U.S. IQOS heated tobacco system lead market in Richmond.
According to Philip Morris International’s website, IQOS heats specially designed tobacco units up to 350°C, without combustion, fire, ash or smoke. It creates nicotine-containing vapor that lasts about six minutes, comparable to a cigarette.
Philip Morris International claims the levels of harmful chemicals are significantly reduced compared to traditional cigarettes.
NBC12 is expecting to learn more about the devices during an event Friday morning in Richmond.
Because of an agreement with Philip Morris International, Altria has exclusive commercial rights to the IQOS system in the United States. IQOS is currently available in 50+ markets around the world. Philip Morris International reports that more than 8 million adult smokers around the world have fully switched to IQOS from cigarettes.
