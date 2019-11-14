News to Know for Nov. 14: Henrico rezoning debate; Town Hall for Navy Hill plans; frigid start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BUNDLE UP! It’s a colder start to Thursday than Wednesday morning. You’ll also need to grab your ice scraper to get the frost off your windshield this morning.
Dozens of Henrico parents and students in the West End marched to Mills E. Godwin High School, protesting parts of the 2021 redistricting process.
Parents in neighborhoods near the high school are frustrated with the two drafts for the high school. They said their children will be sent to other high schools come 2021 even though they live within a mile from Godwin High School.
On Wednesday, nearly 800 people filled the auditorium at Godwin High School to hear what leaders had to say.
No one was hurt after two apartments where hit by gunfire in Henrico’s West End.
Police responded to the Mallard Greens Townhomes on Fairfield Avenue around 11:47 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Richmond city officials are set to hold the first in a series of town halls to discuss a major downtown redevelopment initiative.
Mayor Levar Stoney and other officials will be available for questions about the Navy Hill proposal, which includes plans for a high-rise hotel, apartments, commercial space and new arena that would be the largest in the state.
The first meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Carver Elementary School.
A 16-year-old is facing first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding charges after officers say he shot and killed 82-year-old Roger Payne and his wife, 73-year-old Nancy Payne, in Louisa Tuesday afternoon.
The teen’s father believes the tragedy could have been prevented.
"This not making no sense to me. It’s not making sense at all,” he said.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after a crash involving an ambulance that overturned in Richmond.
Richmond Ambulance Authority confirms one of its ambulances was involved in the crash.
