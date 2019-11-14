More than 500-pound great white shark pinged west of Kitty Hawk

A great white shark. (Source: Pixabay)
November 14, 2019 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 5:17 PM

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WWBT) - A 533-pound great white shark was pinged west of Kitty Hawk in the Albemarle Sound.

According to Ocearch, the shark, “Cabot,” is a 9-foot-8 sub-adult male shark that was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.

Great whites are no strangers to the Outer banks - but it’s unusual for them to swim inside the Albemarle Sound, according to the Charlotte-Observer. The last time it happened was when a 300-pound tiger shark did it in 2017, the newspaper reports.

According to Ocearch, Cabot pinged off Kitty Hawk on Wednesday, Nov. 13 a little after 8 p.m.

