More than 500-pound great white shark pinged west of Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WWBT) - A 533-pound great white shark was pinged west of Kitty Hawk in the Albemarle Sound.
According to Ocearch, the shark, “Cabot,” is a 9-foot-8 sub-adult male shark that was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.
Great whites are no strangers to the Outer banks - but it’s unusual for them to swim inside the Albemarle Sound, according to the Charlotte-Observer. The last time it happened was when a 300-pound tiger shark did it in 2017, the newspaper reports.
According to Ocearch, Cabot pinged off Kitty Hawk on Wednesday, Nov. 13 a little after 8 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.