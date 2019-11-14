2019 holiday happenings in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 'Tis the season once again! Here’s a look at what’s happening in Central Virginia this year during the holidays:
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens: Includes festive food and drink, holiday shopping and heart-warming shows. More info >
Winterfest at Kings Dominion: The park shines with millions of lights, a 300-foot tree, live performances and more. Select rides will be open. More info >
Jazz Nativity: The annual Jazz Nativity is returning to Gayton Baptist Church with five performances. More info>
Grand Illumination: Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will host the event at Kanawha Plaza, 801 E. Canal Street in Richmond beginning at 5:45 p.m. More info >
Hopewell boat parade: Boats will depart from the Jordan Point Yacht Haven at 5:30 p.m. and make their way upriver to the Hopewell City Marina, the main viewing location for the parade. More info >
James River Parade of Lights: Hear the cheers of spectators along the shoreline at sites in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico starting at 6 p.m. More info >
