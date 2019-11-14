Forecast: Bitter cold start, then rebounding into the 40s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A rebound from Wednesday’s bitter chill, but still well below average,
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Increasing clouds with some spotty light rain possible in the evening. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30% increases at night)
FRIDAY: Morning rain possible, especially South and East, then some clearing, Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chilly marathon morning. Brisk Wind from the North. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible depending on the track of a coastal low. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
