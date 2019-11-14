Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured teen

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit a teen walking along the road and then left the scene.
Deputies said the incident happened between 6:20 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of Massaponax Church Road near the South Oaks subdivision on Tuesday.
Deputies found that a 17-year-old had been hit while walking along the road and that the vehicle of interest - a 2009 Ford F150 pickup - left the scene. The color is unknown but should have damage to the passenger side mirror area.
The teen was taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.