Consignment store holding holiday sale at Regency Mall
By Adrianna Hargrove | November 14, 2019 at 11:51 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A consignment sale featuring children’s fall and winter clothing, ranging in newborn through teens/juniors, is underway.

The event is happening Thursday through 8 p.m, and Nov. 15-16 from 9 a.m through 2 p.m.

The Clothesline is a seasonal consignment store located in Regency Mall.

The Clothesline will have different sales on merchandise each day, therefore prices and deals will change. To see a list and schedule of the different offers visit their Facebook page.

The holiday sale will be located on the second floor of Regency Mall next to JCPenney.

