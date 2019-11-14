Chesterfield police search for mom, 3 kids

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a 38-year-old mother and her three children.
Police say Erica M. Rivas did not respond to a Department of Social Services employee’s attempts to contact her on Oct. 30.
The missing children are Dayami Valasquez, 13, Melanie Rivas, 9, and Isabelle Gamez, 2.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
