Chesterfield man handed two life sentences for killing estranged wife’s boyfriend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been given two life sentences plus 43 years in the killing of his estranged wife’s boyfriend.
Joshua Federico had previously been found guilty of killing Lawrence Howell, as well as attempting to murder his estranged wife at Howell’s home on Second Branch Road.
He was arrested after a manhunt and charged with murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Four additional people were also charged in the case after investigators said Federico conspired with family and acquaintances to hire people to kill three witnesses in the murder case on Second Branch Road.
Federico will now spend the rest of his life in prison for the killing.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.