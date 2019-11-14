Ambulance overturns after multi-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash where an ambulance overturned.
The crash happened at Hull Street and Belt Boulevard on Wednesday evening around 6:49 p.m.
Richmond police said fire crews extricated four people from three of the vehicles.
Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Richmond Ambulance Authority confirms one of its ambulances was involved in the crash. There were no patients in the ambulance when it crashed. RAA says two of its employees were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A portion of Hull Street and Belt Boulevard was closed for a period of time.
