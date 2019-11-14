Abernathy Police investigating after dog shot through chest with crossbow bolt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Abernathy dog owner is looking for answers after her dog was shot with a crossbow bolt on Tuesday morning.
Cardi is an 11-month-old German Sheppard puppy. On Tuesday morning her owners had to rush her 30 minutes from Abernathy to an animal hospital in Lubbock.
Cindy Tapia is Cardi’s owner. Cindy says Cardi was a gift to her son last Christmas.
“It’s my 3-year-old’s dog. My brother actually gifted her to him, because my brother has a German Shepherd. So that’s his big buddy. That’s what he said, this is your big buddy. And so that’s his big buddy,” Tapia said.
“They’re inseparable,” Tapia said. “My little boy goes outside and feeds her. That’s his daily routine: feeds her, plays with her, throws catch with her, runs around, she tackles him and then he goes back inside.”
On Tuesday morning, Cindy’s father let the dogs out. A little bit later, a family member found Cardi with a bolt in her chest.
Tapia said she received a phone call. The caller said, “She’s been shot, and it’s not just a shot. It’s an arrow. There’s an arrow in her chest and it’s going out of her shoulder.”
Live Oak Animal Hospital in Lubbock cared for Cardi. The veterinarian told Tapia this is something she’s never seen before.
Tapia said the veterinarian told her, "This is clearly animal cruelty. Clearly intentional. They took pictures, x-rays, just going to do a thorough report because it says this was that intentional. There’s no question about it the way when it went out.”
A police report has been filed with the Abernathy police department and they’re investigating.
“There’s more than one arrow that has been shot, my friend or neighbor got an arrow through their AC unit and it actually hit one of their vehicles,” Tapia said. “My next-door neighbor has a Broken Arrow in the front yard.”
Cardi was released from the pet hospital on Wednesday night and is expected to make a full recovery.
